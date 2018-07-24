Entertainment Security
DEMI LOVATO HOSPITALIZED FOR HEROIN OVERDOSE
Demi Lovato was rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering what appears to be a heroin overdose … law enforcement tells TMZ.
Lovato is an actress and a Grammy nominated and multi-platinum singer, performer.
Our sources say Demi was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, and is currently being treated. We do not know her condition.
Demi has fought substance abuse for years … at one point she lived in a sober living home after getting released from a treatment center. She had been 6 years sober from cocaine.
This story is developing.
