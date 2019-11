Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) should keep her distance from Democratic voter Janice Williamson.

“When I hear her talk, I want to slap her, even if I agree with her,” Williamson, a Massachusetts resident, told FiveThirtyEight.

Williamson was attending a campaign event for South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg when FiveThirtyEight asked her about several 2020 Democratic candidates. She expressed interest in Buttigieg because she considers him electable. – READ MORE