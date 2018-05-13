Dem to White House: Leaks could be prevented if officials were ‘behaving normally’

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu (Calif.) chided White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Saturday, arguing that leaks from White House staff might stop if officials behaved “normally.”

Lieu, one of President Trump‘s most vocal critics in Congress, offered the mocking advice after Sanders reportedly scolded her staff for allowing the leak of a derisive comment about Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) this week.

“One way to prevent leaks is if Administration officials stopped saying demeaning things, stopped wasting taxpayer funds, and started behaving normally. Then the leaks wouldn’t be of interest to the American people. Get it?” Lieu tweeted.

Dear @PressSec: One way to prevent leaks is if Administration officials stopped saying demeaning things, stopped wasting taxpayer funds, and started behaving normally. Then the leaks wouldn't be of interest to the American people. Get it? https://t.co/5LZMETpvsN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 12, 2018

The Hill first reported Thursday that White House aide Kelly Sadler said in a private meeting that McCain’s vocal opposition to the confirmation of Trump’s nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel, “doesn’t matter” because “he’s dying anyway.” – READ MORE

