Dem Tapped to Run Interior Smeared Covington Students

President-elect Joe Biden announced he will nominate a New Mexico Democrat who smeared students from Covington Catholic High School last year to lead the Department of the Interior.

Rep. Deb Haaland (D., N.M.), a freshman congresswoman and one of two Native-American women in Congress, accused the high school students of “hate” and “intolerance” in January 2019 after a selectively edited video clip of an encounter between pro-life student activists and counterprotesters in Washington, D.C., went viral.

“This Veteran put his life on the line for our country,” Haaland said of Nathan Phillips, a Native-American activist who confronted the Covington Catholic students. “The students’ display of blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance is a signal of how common decency has decayed under this administration.”

This Veteran put his life on the line for our country. The students’ display of blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance is a signal of how common decency has decayed under this administration. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/NuPnYu9FP4 — Rep. Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) January 19, 2019

Haaland followed up her accusations with a second tweet, saying, “A Native American Vietnam War veteran was seen being harassed and mocked by a group of MAGA hat-wearing teens.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --