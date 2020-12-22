Dem Tapped to Run Interior Smeared Covington Students

President-elect Joe Biden announced he will nominate a New Mexico Democrat who smeared students from Covington Catholic High School last year to lead the Department of the Interior.

Rep. Deb Haaland (D., N.M.), a freshman congresswoman and one of two Native-American women in Congress, accused the high school students of “hate” and “intolerance” in January 2019 after a selectively edited video clip of an encounter between pro-life student activists and counterprotesters in Washington, D.C., went viral.

“This Veteran put his life on the line for our country,” Haaland said of Nathan Phillips, a Native-American activist who confronted the Covington Catholic students. “The students’ display of blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance is a signal of how common decency has decayed under this administration.”

Haaland followed up her accusations with a second tweet, saying, “A Native American Vietnam War veteran was seen being harassed and mocked by a group of MAGA hat-wearing teens.” – READ MORE

