Dem Strategist Chides His Own Party For Russia Hysteria– ‘We Need A Coherent Message’ (VIDEO)
Democratic strategist Robin Biro chided his party Friday night for focusing too much on the Russia collusion story and not coming up with a coherent message for voters.
Biro argued on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that everyday Americans are not captivated by the Russia story — despite its wall-to-wall media coverage — and instead are “more concerned about what’s happening at home with their pocketbooks.”
“But right now the Russian meddling story just — it’s just not really resonating with every day Americans,” he said. – READ MORE
