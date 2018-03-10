Dem. State Chairman Literally Pushes to Ban Men From Certain Elections

If you thought progressive leftists were already confused about gender, Democrats in Maryland just made matters worse by throwing a contradictory and discriminatory wrench into the works.

According to The Washington Post, the Maryland state party chair has introduced new rules for the party’s central committee elections that separate men and women into segregated elections for specific committee seats.

State party chair Kathleen Matthews, wife of MSNBC host Chris Matthews, introduced the new rule in advance of Maryland’s June 26 primary election, ostensibly as a method to ensure gender balance on the central committees, which are viewed as the first step into elected office for aspiring politicians.

The Democratic National Committee has already mandated that central committees maintain “gender balance” between men and women, which has typically been achieved via post-election appointments to make up any differences in parity among the two genders. (Yes, the DNC has by way of this policy implied that there are only two genders.)

But Matthews has taken that one step further and declared that appointing committee members to achieve balance is no longer good enough, and that parity must be obtained by way of elections — meaning certain committee seats will be designated specifically for men or women, and only men or women can run for those particular seats in elections.

