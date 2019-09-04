Dem Squad Members Vow to Raise Bail Money for 36 Counter-Protesters of ‘Straight Pride Parade’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) (shown above right) and fellow member of “the squad” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) (above left) vowed on Saturday to contribute to a fund that is raising bail money for the 36 counter-protesters arrested at the “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston.

Nine of the counter-protesters arrested have been charged with assaulting police officers, the Boston Herald reported.

Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley both tweeted out a link to a crowdsourcing page called The Solidarity Against Hate Legal Defense Fund, which has raised nearly $25,000 to pay bail and other legal fees of those arrested while protesting the march.

“One way to support the local LGBTQ community impacted by Boston’s white supremacist parade?” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter, sharing a link to the fund.

“Contribute to the Bail Fund for the activists who put themselves on the line protecting the Boston community.”

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted Pressley’s initial tweet about the fund.

Pressley slammed the “Straight Pride” event as an “#LGBT hate march” and asked followers to join her in making a contribution to the fund. – READ MORE