Dem Socialist Candidate’s Brother and Mother Say She’s Lied About Her Upbringing

The brother and mother of a New York City democratic socialist candidate went on the record to dispute many of the biographical claims she has made throughout the campaign.

A Tablet profile last week first revealed that state Senate candidate Julia Salazar, a progressive darling depicting herself as a Jewish immigrant, was actually born in the United States and ran several Christian organizations in college. One of the sources negating Salazar’s claims was her own brother Alex Salazar, who told Tablet that they were both born in Miami and their father was not Jewish.

In a piece published Thursday, New York magazine City & State sat down with Alex and their mother Christine Salazar and discovered even more discrepancies in her life story.

Contrary to Salazar’s claim that “my mom ended up raising my brother and me as a single mom, without a college degree and from a working-class background,” her brother says they lived comfortably and their father made six-figures as a pilot and continued to pay child support following their divorce.

“We were very much middle class. We had a house in Jupiter along the river, it was in a beautiful neighborhood,” he said. – READ MORE

President Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Florida gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum (D) following his stunning win in the FloridaDemocratic primary Tuesday night.

The president in a tweet said that Florida doesn’t need a “failed Socialist Mayor” to serve as the state’s governor, referencing Gillum’s progressive platform, while expressing support for Gillum’s opponent, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R).

“Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream….a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city,” Trump tweeted. “This is not what Florida wants or needs!”

Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream….a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Gillum, the mayor of the state capital, Tallahassee, will face off with DeSantis in November’s general election.– READ MORE