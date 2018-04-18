Dem Senators to Ditch D.C. for Big Money Fundraisers

A large group of Democratic senators will be leaving Washington, D.C., this week to attend fundraisers on the West Coast at a time when a score of Trump nominees remain in limbo, according to invites for the event obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

As the Senate continues to delay confirmation votes, several senators will attend the Women on the Road 2018 fundraiser held in separate locations across the United States.

At least nine female senators are slated to attend the fundraisers, which will be held in California and Washington state beginning later this week, according to the invitations. Tickets for the event range from $1,000 for a single ticket to a brunch, to $50,000 for four tickets to a special reception, and another six for the brunch event.

The Democratic senators will attend the fundraisers amid mounting calls from Trump administration officials for Congress to confirm key appointees who have been languishing on the legislative docket for some time, endangering U.S. foreign and national security priorities. – READ MORE

