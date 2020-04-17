Dem Senators Break With Leadership, Call for Immediate Small Business Funding

Two Democratic senators broke with their party’s leadership Thursday to call for immediate funding for a now-depleted program to provide loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis.

“Minnesota small businesses need relief now,” Sen. Tina Smith (D., Minn.) wrote in a tweet Thursday afternoon. “I fought hard for this program and am now pressing for additional funds, faster delivery and implementation improvements to help more Minnesotans get assistance ASAP.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) also tweeted that the Senate should approve additional funding by unanimous consent as soon as possible to help floundering small businesses.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) ran out of money Thursday, a week after Senate Democrats blocked a Republican effort to provide the program with $250 billion in additional funding. Democratic lawmakers wanted to attach hundreds of billions in funding for state and local governments and for hospitals. – READ MORE

