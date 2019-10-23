Dem Senator: Trump Is Right to Confront China (VIDEO)

A top Senate Democrat backed President Donald Trump’s confrontation of China over its trade practices and criticized American companies for sacrificing “their values” to appease the communist regime.

Sen. Mark Warner (D., Va.) told CNBC Tuesday that he supports the president for confronting the Chinese regime over its trade practices, but was critical about how Trump has handled the dispute.

"I think the mission is right. I don't find a lot of places where I agree with Donald Trump," Warner said. "I think the missed opportunity would be to have rallied the world and go to China and say, 'You're a great nation and you're one of the leading economic powers in the 21st century, but you got to play by the same set of rules.'"