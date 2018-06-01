True Pundit

Dem senator suggests Trump ‘sending a message to witnesses’ with pardons

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) suggested on Thursday that President Trump may be seeking to send a message to witnesses in the investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia by issuing a flurry of pardons.

“The President’s ad hoc use of the pardon power is concerning enough,” Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, tweeted.

“But the possibility that he may also be sending a message to witnesses in a criminal investigation into his campaign is extremely dangerous. In the United States of America, no one is above the law.”

Warner’s tweet came hours after Trump pardoned conservative writer Dinesh D’Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to making illegal campaign contributions. – READ MORE

