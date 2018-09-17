Dem senator: ‘Not a good practice’ for anonymous misconduct allegation to halt Kavanaugh nomination

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said Sunday that he expects Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to move forward, despite a recently disclosed anonymous accusation of sexual misconduct against the nominee.

“At this point, it’s an anonymous letter you’re not going to be able to really test it unless somebody comes forward,” Jones said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Jones said he expects the nomination will move forward at this point despite the revelation of the letter.

“I think an anonymous letter, to derail something at this late date is not a good practice, and I don’t think it will happen.” he said.

“I wish someone had talked about it early on,” Jones added. “I think at this late date we’re going to have to wait and see if this person comes forward.” – READ MORE

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher is no fan of Brett Kavanaugh. But on Friday night’s show he conceded that a last-minute attempt to smear President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee with accusations of sexual assault is making liberals “look bad.”

Maher’s reaction stems from a report in the New Yorker last week that detailed a letter presented to top Senate Judiciary Committee Democrat Dianne Feinstein from a woman alleging Kavanaugh held her down and tried forcing himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s.

“Now they’re coming at him with this accusation from someone anonymous who said that he was at a party … but sexual assault in high school from an anonymous source, I think it makes us look bad,” Maher said.

“It behooves you to have some humility when you are a loser,” Maher said. “We control nothing now. Not the White House, not the Congress, not the courts, and that’s not mostly our fault, but partly.” – READ MORE