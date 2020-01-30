Dem Senator: Hunter Biden Is a Relevant Witness (VIDEO)

Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) on Wednesday said Hunter Biden should testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

“Is Hunter Biden a relevant witness, senator?” MSNBC’s Morning Joe anchor Willie Geist asked.

“I think so, I really do,” Manchin said. “I don’t have a problem there, because this is why we are where we are. Now, I think that he could clear himself of what I know and what I’ve heard, but being afraid to put anybody that might have pertinent information is wrong no matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican…. If it’s relevant it should be there.” – READ MORE