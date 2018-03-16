Dem Senator Goes Rogue With Bombshell Admission About Hillary Clinton’s Future in Politics

A Democrat senator facing a tough re-election fight in a deeply red state says that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton can’t leave the political arena “soon enough.”

North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp dismissed Clinton during a radio interview this week in which she was asked about the former presidential candidate’s recent remarks about her loss to President Donald Trump.

Heitkamp was asked about the comments during an interview with her brother, Joel Heitkamp, a radio host at KTFO radio station in Fargo, North Dakota.

“When does Hillary Clinton ride off into the sunset?” the host asked in the interview, which was flagged by CNN.

“I don’t know, not soon enough, I guess,” the senator responded.

“I mean, she’s bashing the middle of the country and my state again. I don’t need her to do that,” Joel Heitkamp continued.

“Yeah, I know,” said Heidi Heitkamp. – READ MORE

