Dem Senator Comes Out in Support of CIA Nominee Gina Haspel in Major Win for Trump

On Saturday, Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana announced that he will break from liberals in his party and back Haspel.

According to The Hill, the Democrat explained that he thought the nominee “has learned from the past, and that the CIA under her leadership can help our country confront serious international threats and challenges.”

Another Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, has also indicated that he will back Haspel. With two Democrats now supporting her, the nominee has a good chance of being confirmed, though nothing is set in stone.

In a written statement, Donnelly spoke positively about Haspel’s experience. He also cited her “intellect, steady temperament, vast knowledge of threats we face, and dedication to our country are undeniable” as factors in his decision.

“I have found Gina Haspel to be a person of great character,” the Indiana lawmaker stated.

“Over her 33 year career as a CIA operations officer, she has worked in some of the most dangerous corners of our world, and I have the utmost respect for the sacrifices she has made for our country,” he said. – READ MORE

