Dem senator cancels Kavanaugh meeting amid calls for confirmation hearing to be postponed

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said Wednesday that she would cancel a meeting with President Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, after Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, implicated the president in a hush money scheme.

“I am canceling, I will be canceling, my appointment with Judge Kavanaugh because I choose not to extend a courtesy to this president who is an un-indicted co-conspirator … of meeting with his nominee,” she told reporters.

Hirono also blasted Kavanaugh as “a nominee who is being nominated because the president expects him to protect [Trump].”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), meanwhile, said that Cohen's implication of Trump in a plot to pay women accusing him of affairs constituted an effort to "influence the outcome of an election" and prevented any consideration of Kavanaugh.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other Democrat obstructionists are now calling for Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings to be delayed because Michael Cohen’s plea ‘implicated Trump in a crime.’

On Wednesday, Cryin Chuck Schumer called on Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings because Cohen’s plea implicates President Trump in a “federal crime.”

Senator Mazie Hirono from Hawaii also chimed in.

HIRONO: I have cancelled my meeting with Judge Kavanaugh. @realDonaldTrump, who is an unindicted co-conspirator in a criminal matter, does not deserve the courtesy of a meeting with his nominee—purposely selected to protect, as we say in Hawaii, his own okole.

The corrupt Democrat Senator from Connecticut, Richard Blumenthal who is best known for lying about his Vietnam service also called President Trump an "unnamed, unindicted co-conspirator."