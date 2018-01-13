Dem Senator Accused of Sexual Misconduct, And the Details Are Seriously Disturbing

Ever since Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and assault, the doors were blown open, and dozens of celebrities and media personalities have faced similar accusations.

The movement made its way into politics, too, as allegations were also leveled against Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) and Rep. Trent Franks (R-CO).

Now, a new report has been released by HuffPost, and it includes accusations of a similar nature against state Sen. Jeff Klein (D-NY).

Erica Vladimer came forward to explain how the state senator allegedly “shoved his tongue” down her throat. Vladimer worked for Klein from 2013 to 2015 as a fellow and then as a policy analyst, reporting directly to Klein’s deputy chief of staff.

She explained that the incident occurred on April 1, 2015, after the state budget passed and she went to a bar in Albany to celebrate with several colleagues. Vladimer said Sen. Diane Savino (D-NY), Klein’s longtime girlfriend, was also there. – READ MORE

Several of the terrorists responsible for planning and preparing the September 11 attacks are taking a page from Hollywood, claiming that they’ve been subject to “sexually harassing” groin searches while imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay.

In court on Tuesday, 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed and several other detainees — all of whom helped the 9/11 attackers, and all of whom will eventually face trial over one of the deadliest attacks in American history — claimed that a recent change in GitMo policy has led guards to manually search their groin areas, rather than simply running them through a scanner or metal detector.

“We be under sexual harassment today for search in being here,” Khalid Sheik Mohammed told the court. Similar sentiments were expressed by another accused terrorist, Ramzi Bin Al Shibh, who called the groin pat-down a “sexual harassment search.” – READ MORE