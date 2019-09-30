Dem Senator: ‘A Lot’ of Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint Is ‘Hearsay’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Doug Jones (D., Ala.) said much of the Ukraine whistleblower complaint depended on “hearsay” and that Congress cannot impeach officials based on hearsay during a Sunday interview on MSNBC’s Kasie DC.

Jones broke with House Democrats when he criticized the whistleblower allegation that launched the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The first-term senator said he was skeptical of using secondhand complaints as the basis for removing a sitting president from office, echoing the sentiments of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.).

“A lot of that allegation, a lot of the whistleblower complaint is in fact hearsay. It is what other people have told him. That is clear on its face. I think Senator Graham was right, you don’t impeach somebody based on hearsay,” Jones said. – READ MORE