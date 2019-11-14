Dem Senate Candidate: ‘Stop Complaining’ About Cost of Green New Deal

Democratic Senate candidate Teresa Tomlinson said voters concerned about the cost of the Green New Deal can “stop complaining” because “we’re already paying” for the costs of climate change.

“I can tell you, we’re already paying for it. So people can stop complaining about what they think the ‘Green New Deal’ or any other bold idea might cost us, because we’re already paying for the effect,” Tomlinson said in a video posted to Twitter by the Georgia Action Fund, a conservative group supporting state Republicans.

“We might as well be paying to limit and stop the climate change, and not just pick up the pieces after the disastrous impact of it,” she added. – READ MORE