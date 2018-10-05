Dem Sen. Joe Manchin Strongly Signals A ‘Yes’ Vote On Kavanaugh

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), another potential swing vote in the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation, strongly signaled a “Yes” vote on Wednesday when he announced his reviewing process.

According to Manchin, he will base his vote on Kavanaugh’s life from age 22-53, not his life in high school, which Democrats have increasingly scrutinized in the past weeks amid allegations from Christine Blasey Ford that the SCOTUS nominee sexually assaulted her at a pool party 36 years ago.

“I am looking at the gentleman as an adult from 22 to 53, thirty-one years of professional service,” Manchin told Al-Jazeera. “I am looking at him as a father. As a person in a community, how he interacts with his community. I am trying to put the human side to it.”

Should Manchin vote “No” on Kavanaugh, he will severely anger his West Virginia constituents, who favor his confirmation to the Supreme Court by an overwhelming majority — a healthy 58%.- READ MORE