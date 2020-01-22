Dem Sen: It’s a ‘Conspiracy Theory’ to Think Dems Were Out to Get Trump (VIDEO)

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii) on Tuesday said Republicans are spreading a “weird conspiracy theory” that Democrats wanted to impeach Donald Trump since he became president.

“What I found astounding was they’re still saying that we were out to get the president from day one, some sort of a weird conspiracy theory that I have to say, even Kavanaugh brought up,” Hirono said on MSNBC.

Hirono was referring to Kavanaugh’s contention in his confirmation hearing that “anger about President Trump and the 2016 election” led to an onslaught of unproven allegations. Kavanaugh did not mention impeachment in his hearing. – READ MORE