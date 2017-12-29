Dem Says To Stock All Universities With Abortion Pills

A prominent Democrat in the California state legislature is seeking to stock public universities with abortion pills.

Sen. Connie Leyva’s Senate Bill 320 “would require California public universities and community colleges to provide abortions drugs up to 10 weeks of pregnancy at their student health centers,” according to LifeNews. The bill would also require taxpayer-funded schools to cover the cost of the abortions in their student health insurance plans.

“Not only will this bill destroy the lives of innocent children, but the chemical abortion medication being mandated has a notorious reputation for being very painful and traumatic,” said California Family Council CEO Jonathan Keller. “These drugs are known for not just causing physical pain to the mother, but psychological anguish that could last a lifetime.”

​As noted by LifeNews, pregnant college-age women receive very little help from their universities. A bill such as this would only encourage them to abort more. Leyva says the bill will help more young women find affordable abortions. – READ MORE

