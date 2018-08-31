Dem rep warns immigration officers following ‘illegal’ Trump orders: ‘You will not be safe’

A Democratic lawmaker issued a startling warning to government officials involved in “illegal” deportations that they “will not be safe” from future punishment when Donald Trump is no longer president.

“If you are a US government official and you are deporting Americans be warned,” Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego tweeted early Thursday. “When the worm turns you will not be safe because you were just following orders. You do not have to take part in illegal acts ordered by this President’s administration.”

If you are a US government official and you are deporting Americans be warned. When the worm turns you will not be safe because you were just following orders. You do not have to take part in illegal acts ordered by this President's administration. https://t.co/BLq48HRkbH — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) August 30, 2018

Gallego’s comments go beyond those of other Democrats, even those who’ve called for confronting Trump administration officials in public over immigration policies.

Chris Crane, the president of the National ICE Council, which represents thousands of ICE employees, accused Gallego of inciting violence against them as they “enforce the nation’s laws and keep our communities safe.” – READ MORE

Cuomo made the remark during a Democratic primary debate with actress Cynthia Nixon at Hofstra University Wednesday night.

Cuomo has been pulled to the left by Nixon, a progressive who advocates the legalization of cannabis, universal healthcare and abolishing ICE.

When the topic of immigration came up, Cuomo defended his record of opposing President Donald Trump’s policies and took a shot at ICE.

“New York State is the state that is suing Donald Trump for ripping babies from the arms of their mothers, New York State is the state that says we will not cooperate with ICE, they’re a bunch of thugs,” Cuomo said. “We said we will sue them if they violate any criminal laws in the state of New York.” – READ MORE