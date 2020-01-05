Dem Rep: Trump Killed Soleimani to Distract From Impeachment (VIDEO)

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D., Fla.) said President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani was made because he wanted to distract the public from recent developments in the impeachment inquiry.

“What I think is going on here, frankly, is that this action was taken more in President Trump’s self-interest rather than our national interests,” Wasserman Schultz said during an appearance on CNN. “We had damning developments in just the last day where emails came out that made it very clear that they covered up the real reason behind the withholding of hundreds of millions of dollars to Ukraine.”

"That's outrageous and I think that has a lot to do with what this attack was about," she added.