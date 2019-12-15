Dem Rep: Trump Could Be Prosecuted in the Future (VIDEO)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md.) said on Friday that President Donald Trump has committed at least one crime and could be prosecuted in the future.

“There was, perhaps, multiple crimes committed by this president,” Raskin told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. He added that the impeachment report includes “lots of factual evidence that could lead to prosecution of the president later.”

Blitzer and Raskin also discussed the Republican defenses of President Trump during the impeachment process.

“The articles of impeachment cite high crimes and misdemeanors committed by the president. The Republicans argue, unlike Nixon and Bill Clinton, there was no actual crime committed by this president,” Blitzer said. – READ MORE