Dem Rep slams ‘super judgemental, elitist’ Nancy Pelosi: ‘Just trying to preserve leadership position’ (VIDEO)

Congressman Tim Ryan attempted to laugh off Nancy Pelosi’s assertion that he and a colleague are “inconsequential,” but in doing so, he acknowledged what many people say: that the House Minority Leader is out of touch with regular people.

During a Saturday appearance on Fox & Friends, Ryan was asked to respond to Pelosi’s criticism of him earlier this week, when she belittled his relevance to the Democrats.

“Yeah, I heard that,” Ryan said with an awkward chuckle.

“I think it is not the kind of leadership you need to be calling members of our own caucus ‘inconsequential.’ – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1