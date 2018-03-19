Dem. Rep. Says Farrakhan’s Work Is “Outstanding”… Doubles Down on Jew-Hating Racist

Democratic Illinois Rep. Danny Davis thinks Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a notorious racist and anti-Semite, does “outstanding work” but doesn’t agree with Farrakhan’s positions that white people are “devils” and Jewish people are satanic.

That’s what Davis told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a phone interview on Friday evening. Davis also said that black politicians refrain from weighing in on Farrakhan in order to help their electoral chances.

“I disagree with Minister Farrakhan in terms of white people being devils and Jewish people being satanic, and so I disagree with him saying that. But I also protect his right as a free individual to say and do whatever he wants to do, but I disagree with that statement. I know Minister Farrakhan, I’ve been to his house, I got the permit for the Million Man March. So I disagree with that statement, but other than that, I think he does outstanding things for, especially for blacks who are unsure about themselves, people who’ve been in prison,” Davis said.

“I do a lot of work with people who come out of prison and they maintain that the Nation of Islam helps them more than any other program. But that’s just my position on that. But I don’t spend a lot of my time dealing with racial things. I work with all kinds of people in all kinds of circumstances, whoever they are, but this division in terms of blacks and Jews, I’d much rather see some unity than to see separation, so that’s pretty much my position on that, I’m not, I don’t spend a lot of time, I buy Final Call when I see them. I’ve been to Saviour’s Day, I’ve read, I’ve been a fan of Elijah Muhammad, so those are my positions, but I do disagree with the notion that white people are devils.” – READ MORE

