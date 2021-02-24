Dem Rep. Raskin Warns That Trump ‘Remains A Clear And Present Danger To The American People’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) went on “The View” on Monday to attack Donald Trump, claiming that the former president “remains a clear and present danger to the American people” despite the fact that he is out of office and has been banned from social media.

“I believe in Donald Trump’s mind he absolutely is the future, and he’s going to try to maintain that kind of authoritarian relationship with people in the Republican Party,” Raskin said. “I think we need to confront his criminality, his corruption, and his dangerousness every single day. As long as he’s still out there, he remains a clear and present danger to the American people.”

.@RepRaskin to @TheView: “ remains a very clear and viable threat to the American republic, and obviously to the Republican party. He is likely to destroy the Republican party because of his authoritarianism and his determination to remain a cult leader.” pic.twitter.com/OiABDubMQd — The View (@TheView) February 22, 2021

“He spent four years in office cozying up to every dictator and despot on earth, from Putin in Russia to Orbán in Hungary to Duterte in the Philippines, el-Sisi Egypt,” he added. “You find a criminal in public office that was Donald Trump’s guy. They’re going to be, you know, sending Jared Kushner out there on a globetrotting tour of every kleptocracy and autocracy on earth in order to collect the money they feel they deserve from having worked with all of these regimes.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --