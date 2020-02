Rep. Sean Maloney (D., N.Y.) on Wednesday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) behaved in a dignified manner when she tore pages of President Donald Trump’s speech during the State of the Union.

“I think the speaker has consistently found a dignified way to make clear she is not going to normalize the president’s behavior,” Maloney said on MSNBC.

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle asked Maloney if he believed Pelosi should have torn the speech. – READ MORE