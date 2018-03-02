Dem Rep OK With Only Rich People Having Guns

Illinois Democratic Rep. Danny Davis says it is acceptable for only wealthy individuals having access firearms if a 50 percent federal tax on all guns and ammunition becomes law.

“So if rich people can only get firearms then only rich people would be able to pay the price and if that could prevent some people from getting them, I’d want to prevent all people from getting them,” Davis told The Daily Caller. “But if rich people were willing and would continue to pay the high price, then I’d be happy that we kept the other group from getting them.”

Davis introduced a bill Tuesday called The Gun Violence Prevention and Safe Communities Act, which would increase federal excise taxes on shells and cartridges from 11 percent to 50 percent. Additionally, the legislation hikes taxes on pistols and revolvers from 10 percent to 20 percent.

“Well I think the whole idea is to make it a little bit more difficult for individuals who are going to use these weapons if they’re going to use them then at least they could pay more to do so, and it would actually generate money that could be used for you know violence prevention efforts or some other kind of programs or even for trauma treatment,” Davis said. – READ MORE

