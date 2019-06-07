Dem Rep McBath Calls for ‘Gun-Free Society’

On Tuesday, Representative Lucy McBath (D., Ga.) urged a group of gun-rights activists to “stand up for a gun-free society” during a press conference on her introduction of a red flag bill.

“The time has come to stand up, to be empowered to save lives,” Rep. McBath said at the end of her press conference. “That is our charge. That is what we’re called to do. So, thank you for being here today. I hope that you take this charge back to your communities and stand up for a gun-free society.”

When asked about her comments, McBath’s office referred the Washington Free Beacon to comments made by a spokesperson claiming the congresswoman does not want a “gun-free society” but misspoke.

“The prepared remarks read ‘gun violence free society,’” spokesperson Jake Orvis told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Congresswoman McBath is focused on protecting the right of responsible gun owners while keeping their families and kids safe from gun violence.” – READ MORE