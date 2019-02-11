Dem Rep. Jayapal says Americans owe ‘reparations’ to illegals

Those who violate the law to illegally enter the United States should be given special treatment at the expense of the American taxpayer.

That’s the twisted logic of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-WA, who argued on Friday that Americans owe “reparations” to illegal aliens.

During an interview on MSNBC with host Joy Reid, Jayapal discussed Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee last week as well as the issue of family separation among illegal aliens detained in the U.S.

“I’m proud of my passion, Mr. Whitaker. We all should show real passion and a real commitment to fixing what was done to these families and these children. This is lasting trauma for thousands of children—we must make reparations,” Jayapal wrote in a tweet, which included a clip of the MSNBC interview.

I’m proud of my passion, Mr. Whitaker. We all should show real passion and a real commitment to fixing what was done to these families and these children. This is lasting trauma for thousands of children—we must make reparations. pic.twitter.com/hceesi4xk5 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 9, 2019

Jayapal argued that detaining illegal aliens is "a heinous crime that has been committed on thousands of children."