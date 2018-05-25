Dem Rep: If Trump Makes Another Racial Slur, ‘He Knows I’m Waiting for Him’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Al Green (D., Texas) argued Thursday that President Donald Trump has “committed impeachable offenses” and warned if the president “makes another racial slur, he knows I’m waiting for him.”

A TMZ reporter confronted Green and asked him about saying Democrats would impeach Trump if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives.

Green clarified that “what I actually said is there’s a likelihood that there would be impeachment articles filed.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1