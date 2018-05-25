True Pundit

Dem Rep: If Trump Makes Another Racial Slur, ‘He Knows I’m Waiting for Him’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Al Green (D., Texas) argued Thursday that President Donald Trump has “committed impeachable offenses” and warned if the president “makes another racial slur, he knows I’m waiting for him.”

TMZ reporter confronted Green and asked him about saying Democrats would impeach Trump if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives.

Green clarified that “what I actually said is there’s a likelihood that there would be impeachment articles filed.” – READ MORE

Rep. Al Green (D., Texas) argued President Trump has "committed impeachable offenses" and warned if the president "makes another racial slur, he knows I'm waiting for him."

