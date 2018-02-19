Dem. Rep. Gallego: Trump ‘Such a Psychopath’ for Saying Russia-Obsessed FBI Failed to Prevent FL Shooting

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called President Donald Trump a “psychopath” and declared America will regret the day Trump was born in a scathing Saturday evening tweet after Trump accused the FBI of failing to stop Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz because the agency was too busy trying to prove the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians.

“You are such a psychopath that you have to make even the death of 17 children about you. America will regret the day you were ever born,” the Arizona Democrat weeted.

You are such a psychopath that you have to make even the death of 17 children about you. America will regret the day you were ever born. https://t.co/5jyhVXRSRn — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 18, 2018

The Iraq War veteran was apparently triggered by Trump’s tweet that accused the FBI of spending “too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign” and missing “the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter.” – READ MORE

