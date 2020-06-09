Dem Rep Calls for ‘Secretary of Reconciliation’ to Eliminate Racism (VIDEO)

Rep. Al Green (D., Texas) said Tuesday that a new cabinet-level position should be created to “eliminate racism and discrimination in all its forms.”

“We ought to have a secretary of reconciliation who reports directly to the president of the United States, whose job it will be to eliminate racism and discrimination in all of its forms,” Green told MSNBC’s Craig Melvin.

Green said George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked protests and unrest nationwide, should be honored “at the national level” with a federal effort to achieve racial reconciliation. – READ MORE

