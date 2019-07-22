Dem Rep Breaks From Party Narrative, Says He Saw ‘Beautiful Examples of Humanity’ From Agents at the Border

Congressman Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) countered the narrative being pushed by some Democrats about the conditions at the southern border.

As IJR previously reported, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the conditions in border detention facilities “inhumane” and “awful.” On the House side, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) claimed that she spoke to women who were forced to drink from toilets in the overcrowded facilities. Ocasio-Cortez also claimed the agents acted in a threatening manner.

Phillips, however, had a different story to tell. During an interview on “Fox and Friends Sunday,” the congressman told host Griff Jenkins that he saw “beautiful examples of humanity” coming from the border patrol agents working in the facilities.