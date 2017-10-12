True Pundit

Dem Rep. Al Green introduces articles of impeachment against Trump

Liberal Democratic Rep. Al Green on Wednesday followed through on threats to file articles of impeachment against President Trump, introducing the resolution in the House while delivering an anti-Trump tirade on the floor.

The Texas congressman’s maneuver was short-lived. While Green could have forced a vote as early as Wednesday, he opted not to take further action and the articles effectively expired.

However, Green could reintroduce the measure at any time, and a spokesman for the lawmaker told Fox News he may do so.

“Today, I rise to use the constitutionally prescribed political process of impeachment to speak truth to the most powerful man on earth, the president of the United States of America,” Green said in a speech on the House floor. – READ MORE