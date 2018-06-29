Dem Rep. Adam Schiff Tweets About Dictator, Gets Told ‘Shut Up’

Rep. Adam Schiff was told to “shut up” by an aide of the recently re-elected Turkish president after Schiff told people not to congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Schiff, however, tweeted that the re-election of Erdogan “is another reminder that democracy is under assault worldwide.”

Erdogan “won” reelection in Turkey this weekend only by decimating the opposition through arrests, violence and squashing freedom of the press. Turkey's descent into autocracy is another reminder that democracy is under assault worldwide. DO NOT CONGRATULATE. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 26, 2018

Ibrahim Kalin, an advisor and spokesman for Erdogan, responded to Schiff in his own tweet on the subject, Zero Hedge reported.

President Erdoğan certainly does not need YOUR @RepAdamSchiff congratulations. Turkish people have spoken up. You need to shut up. https://t.co/Z0rlzfBFcN — Ibrahim Kalin (@ikalin1) June 26, 2018

“President Erdogan certainly does not need YOUR @RepAdamSchiff congratulations,” he said. “Turkish people have spoken. You need to shut up.”- READ MORE

