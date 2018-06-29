True Pundit

Dem Rep. Adam Schiff Tweets About Dictator, Gets Told ‘Shut Up’

Rep. Adam Schiff was told to “shut up” by an aide of the recently re-elected Turkish president after Schiff told people not to congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Schiff, however, tweeted that the re-election of Erdogan “is another reminder that democracy is under assault worldwide.”

Ibrahim Kalin, an advisor and spokesman for Erdogan, responded to Schiff in his own tweet on the subject, Zero Hedge reported.

"President Erdogan certainly does not need YOUR @RepAdamSchiff congratulations," he said. "Turkish people have spoken. You need to shut up."

'Turkey has decided to take the side of growth, development, investment, enrichment and a reputable, honorable and influential country in all areas in the world.'

