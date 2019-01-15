Dem Rashida Tlaib Pictured With Hezbollah Supporter, Anti-Israel Activist

Newly sworn in Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is once again making headlines after associating with a pro-Hezbollah activist who called Israelis “Zionist terrorists” and believes Israel has no right to exist.

The Washington Examiner reports that Abbas Hamideh, who is outspoken about his pro-Palestinian, pro-Hezbollah leanings on social media, posted a photo of himself over the weekend, standing with Rep. Tlaib at her swearing in ceremony in Detroit.

I was honored to be at Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib swearing in ceremony in #Detroit and private dinner afterward with the entire family, friends and activists across the country. #Palestine #TweetYourThobe #RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/caJPN12ODX — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) January 12, 2019

“I was honored to be at Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib swearing in ceremony in #Detroit and private dinner afterward with the entire family, friends and activists across the country,” Hamideh tweeted.

It did not take long for Internet sleuths to discover that Hamideh has a long and sordid history of anti-Semitism, and that he frequently tweets in support of pro-Palestinian terrorists and terrorist leaders. He regularly tweets about his support for Hezbollah and his respect for Hezbollah’s leader, radical cleric Hassan Nasrallah. – READ MORE