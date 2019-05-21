Dem-pushed probe into Betsy DeVos’ personal email use finds no ‘active or extensive’ misconduct

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos did not make “active or extensive” use of her personal email accounts to conduct official business, according to an internal watchdog inquiry long pushed by House Democrats that concluded with a whimper on Monday.

Congressional Democrats for months have aggressively pursued a variety of probes into DeVos, who has frustrated liberal lawmakers by embracing deregulation and methodically dismantling the Obama administration’s education platform.

But this particular review largely came up empty, with the Education Department’s Office of Inspector General saying it searched the department’s email system and found only a “limited” number of messages to or from DeVos’ personal accounts.

In total, the watchdog said there were “fewer than 100” emails linked to four personal accounts. Most of the emails were from the first six months of 2017, soon after DeVos took office, and most were from a single person, the inquiry found.

The person, who was not identified in the report, was writing to recommend candidates for agency jobs. Other emails were from people who congratulated DeVos on her confirmation or offered other job advice.