Dem Party Keeps ‘Shooting Itself in the Foot’ by Barring More Networks Than Fox from SC State Convention

Ahead of the upcoming first 2020 Democratic primary debate, 21 of the 24 Democratic hopefuls will be attending the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) convention on Saturday.

However, the SCDP announced that not only will Fox News not be allowed to cover, but they are also barring CNN and C-SPAN from the event as well — leaving only MSNBC with the “exclusive rights,” the state’s party told The Washington Examiner.

They laid out the information regarding those rights for the convention in an email:

“IMPORTANT: MSNBC has exclusive rights to broadcast the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Convention. Any footage of the convention taken by other outlets may not be aired live, and is EMBARGOED FOR THREE HOURS after the close of the convention. This embargo includes any live-streaming from social media platforms.”

The SCDP's move was met with criticism, as C-SPAN's Political Director Steve Scully told the Examiner that the Democratic party is "shooting itself in the foot." He said, "Never has what is an open event given exclusive rights to a single network."