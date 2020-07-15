Dem operative tries to shame Ted Cruz for ‘refusing to wear’ mask on plane — but new photo tells different story

American Airlines is “reviewing” an incident with Sen. Ted Cruz after a Democratic operative shamed the Texas Republican for temporarily removing his face mask while aboard a plane.

On Sunday, Democratic operative Hosseh Enad, who works for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, tweeted a photo of Cruz on the plane without his mask.

According to Enad, Cruz was “refusing” to wear his mask.

However, as the picture showed, Cruz was not “refusing” to wear a mask — he was simply enjoying a cup of hot coffee on a Sunday morning, which requires the temporary removal of face coverings in order to consume.

In response, American Airlines said the company is “reviewing” what happened, despite acknowledging its mask policy does not apply when passengers consume food or drink. – READ MORE

