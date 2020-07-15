Dem operative tries to shame Ted Cruz for ‘refusing to wear’ mask on plane — but new photo tells different story

American Airlines is “reviewing” an incident with Sen. Ted Cruz after a Democratic operative shamed the Texas Republican for temporarily removing his face mask while aboard a plane.

On Sunday, Democratic operative Hosseh Enad, who works for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, tweeted a photo of Cruz on the plane without his mask.

According to Enad, Cruz was “refusing” to wear his mask.

Captured today at 10:45am — @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/h8DM7J4CMi — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

However, as the picture showed, Cruz was not “refusing” to wear a mask — he was simply enjoying a cup of hot coffee on a Sunday morning, which requires the temporary removal of face coverings in order to consume.

SPOTTED: Ted Cruz wearing a mask on a plane when he isn’t drinking coffee https://t.co/ma6GVbqIBo pic.twitter.com/7bI8tSGeL8 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 13, 2020

In response, American Airlines said the company is “reviewing” what happened, despite acknowledging its mask policy does not apply when passengers consume food or drink. – READ MORE

