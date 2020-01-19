Dem on Trump Defending Iran Protesters: It’s ‘A Bit Much’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D., Va.) on Monday criticized President Donald Trump for supporting Iranian protesters in their native language on Twitter, since it’s not a language Trump speaks.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar mentioned Connolly’s belief that it’s “a bit much” for Trump to be “lecturing” about free speech when he has criticized the media in the past and asked whether Iran’s foreign minister was right to say Trump’s tweet in Farsi was “dishonoring the Persian language.”

“No, although it may be too cute by half to be using Farsi,” Connolly answered. “You’re the American president and, clearly, you don’t speak Farsi.” – READ MORE