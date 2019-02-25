Dem New Mexico Gov: Trump’s Wall Is ‘Sowing Fear, Racism, Hate and Discrimination’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency to get the funds to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was “sowing fear, racism, hate and discrimination.”

Grisham said, "There's not an emergency at the border. And so the effort here on this political punting by Republicans and action by the president is really outrageous because they're sowing fear, racism, hate and discrimination. And it's all based on a president who has no intention of dealing with immigration policy or foreign policy in a productive way. He wants this wall and he's lying to the American people."