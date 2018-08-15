Dem lawmaker labels Trump the ‘Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave’

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is calling President Trump the “Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave” in the wake of tapes released by former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman and the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

“Omarosa and Cohen are crushing this guy (Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave),” Jeffries tweeted on Tuesday, referring to a Ku Klux Klan title and sharing a CBS report about an audio recording that Manigault Newman says proves the existence of a tape on which Trump can be heard using the N-word.

Omarosa and Cohen are crushing this guy (Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave) #Receipts https://t.co/QDqpKpnKBU — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 14, 2018

The tape contains a conversation between Manigault Newman, former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson and Lynn Patton, a top official in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to CBS News.

President Trump’s approval rating with African Americans hit 31% on Monday.

The president’s approval is up 13 points since last year at this time.

In the last ten presidential election cycles the highest black vote share for a Republican was 12% for Bob Dole in 1996