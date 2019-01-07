Dem lawmaker: ‘Kind of odd’ for GOP to be ‘clutching their pearls’ over profane call to impeach Trump

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) on Sunday scoffed at the controversy surrounding Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Mich.) profane vow to impeach President Trump, accusing Republicans critical of the freshman lawmaker’s comments of hypocrisy.

“It’s kind of odd to hear people on the Republican side who have not condemned the president’s language in a million different contexts to suddenly be clutching their pearls over her use of that language,” Cicilline said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“This was at a private event, she can use whatever language she thinks is appropriate,” he continued. “The fundamental issue is Democrats are fighting for the people of this country. We’re going to focus on issues that matter in their lives, and we’re going to do our oversight responsibilities in a serious way.”

Cicilline, a chairman of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, was responding to comments Tlaib made last Thursday night at an event for progressive group MoveOn.org.

Tlaib told the crowd "we're gonna go in there and we're going to impeach the motherf—er," prompting applause from attendees.