Dem Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Protect Journalists in Trump’s ‘Climate of Extreme Hostility’

Claiming President Donald Trump created “a toxic atmosphere” for the media, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) introduced legislation on Monday that would make certain attacks on journalists a federal crime.

“It’s not just about labelling reports of [Trump’s] constant falsehoods as #FakeNews,” Swalwell said in a press release about his Journalist Protection Act. “It’s his casting of media personalities and outlets as anti-American targets, and encouraging people to engage in violence.”

Swalwell’s law would punish people with a federal crime if they “intentionally cause bodily injury to a journalist affecting interstate or foreign commerce in the course of reporting or in a manner designed to intimidate him or her from newsgathering for a media organization.”

His office cited Trump tweeting a GIF of him body-slamming someone with a CNN logo superimposed on their head and accused the president of creating “a climate of extreme hostility to the press”:

“Not all attacks on journalists this year have been committed by Trump supporters, but the fact remains that rhetoric emanating from the world’s most powerful office is stoking an environment in which these attacks proliferate,” Swalwell added. – READ MORE

Much has been made about the media coverage of the reported Obama administration spy scandal on the Trump campaign.

On Tuesday, a top Republican decided to give a CNN reporter a little lesson in how do his job.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) has called the media’s “biased coverage” of the story “embarrassing.”

Outside a Capitol Hill hearing room Tuesday, Nunes was asked by CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju, “Did the White House have any role in the memo, sir?”

Nunes immediately responded, “Democracy dies in darkness, my friend. Get to work.” – READ MORE