DESPERATE: Dem lawmaker dances to Drake song to promote millennial voter turnout (VIDEO)

A Democratic lawmaker posted a video of herself dancing to Drake’s newly released song “In My Feelings” on Twitter Friday, urging the song’s mysterious “Keke” to vote in November’s midterm elections.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) posted the half-minute video on Friday afternoon, writing that the Trump administration’s policies had her and other Americans “in my feelings.”

“I don’t know who Keke is but I want her to vote next November because this @WhiteHouse has me and many other Americans ‘in my feelings’. #KekeMustVote #InMyFeelingsChallenge,” Beatty wrote in a post accompanying the video.

In the video, Beatty steps out of a white car dressed in an all-white suit and dances with two staffers.

“As a Member of Congress, it’s imperative we tap into trending topics to help deliver important messages to the next generation, especially when it comes to the importance of voting and using one’s voice,” the lawmaker told CNN. – READ MORE

Bad news for Senate Democrats, who need to hold onto all 10 of the seats they’re defending and pick up an additional two more in order to retake the upper chamber.

A new poll from Axios/SurveyMonkey of battleground states shows that it would be “nearly impossible for Democrats to take back the Senate.” The poll of 12,677 registered voters found that even under the rosiest of circumstances, Democrats might end up losing an additional seat to Republicans.

This latest poll found three Democrats running behind their Republican challengers, while just two Republicans are in danger of losing their seats. Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota both voted for Trump’s first Supreme Court Justice pick, Neil Gorsuch, but are still in danger of losing their seats in their respective Red States. Bill Nelson (D-FL) is also running behind Gov. Rick Scott.

Democrats do have some good news out of Nevada, where Democratic challenger Jacky Rosen leads Sen. Dean Heller by three points. And in Arizona’s open contest, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema leads each of the Republicans vying for office.- READ MORE

