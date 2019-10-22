Dem intel cmte member won’t defend Tulsi against ‘Russian asset’ allegation: ‘If accurate,’ Hillary ‘has every right to confront her’ (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some congressional Democrats are backing former first lady Hillary Clinton in her war against Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who she claims is being groomed by Russians to spoil the 2020 election.

The baseless allegation earned immediate scorn from across the political spectrum and sparked a furious response from the representative from Hawaii, while some folks like Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley refuse to denounce Clinton’s smear.

CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Quigley about the controversy on Monday and he insisted the former secretary of state “has a right to be upset.”

“Congressman, do you think Congresswoman Gabbard is a Russian asset, that she’s being used by the Russians?” Burnett questioned. – READ MORE